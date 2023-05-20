'You Can't Be Bad At Cricket When Your Idol Is MS Dhoni' Twitter Hails Dhruv Jurel After His Winning Six Against PBKS
With the win, RR moved to fifth spot with 14 points, same as RCB (4th) and Mumbai Indians (6th), who both still have a match to play in the league stage.
Dharamshala: Dhruv Jurel's winning six at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala helped Rajasthan Royals to beat Punjab Kings in a do-or-die Indian Premier League match on Friday.
Dhruv Jurel was the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 side that featured in the 2020 ICC Cricket World Cup alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.
IPL 2023 Debutant Jurel has played 13 matches so far and scored 152 runs with the highest score of 34 runs against Chennai Super Kings.
While playing against Punjab Kings the 22-year-old batter scored 10* runs in four balls. Dhruv Jurel smoked it down the ground over long-on for a maximum to seal the win for the Royals. Twitterati started lavishing praise on his performance after the match.
You can't be bad at cricket when your idol is MS Dhoni.
DHRUV JUREL
DHRUV JUREL, THE HERO.
Rajasthan Royals needs 9 from 6 balls then 2, 1, 1 & finished with a Six.
What a player, What a finisher.
- Comes in during end overs
- Doesn't let pressure get the better of him
- Plays the ball not the name
- Gets the job done for his team
- Leaves
Dhruv Jurel is a sigma male. pic.twitter.com/cYSF7UovUu
Playoff Qualification Scenario
Punjab Kings is out of the IPL 2023 playoff race after they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by 4-wickets. After winning the crucial match RR sits on the second position of the points table. However, they have to hope that Gujarat Titans win by big margin against Royal Challengers Bangalore, along with that they also have to hope that Mumbai Indians lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans currently sits at the top of the points table and is the first team to qualify for the playoffs with 18 points from 13 games. There are three playoff spots are still available with 6 teams still in the fray.
