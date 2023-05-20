'You Can't Be Bad At Cricket When Your Idol Is MS Dhoni' Twitter Hails Dhruv Jurel After His Winning Six Against PBKS

Dharamshala: Dhruv Jurel's winning six at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala helped Rajasthan Royals to beat Punjab Kings in a do-or-die Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel was the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 side that featured in the 2020 ICC Cricket World Cup alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IPL 2023 Debutant Jurel has played 13 matches so far and scored 152 runs with the highest score of 34 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

While playing against Punjab Kings the 22-year-old batter scored 10* runs in four balls. Dhruv Jurel smoked it down the ground over long-on for a maximum to seal the win for the Royals. Twitterati started lavishing praise on his performance after the match.