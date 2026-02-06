‘You can’t stop the Sun…’: Virender Sehwag applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his blistering 175-run knock

Former Indian player Virender Sehwag hails young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his heroics against England U19.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The cricketing world witnessed a moment for the ages on Friday as 14-year-old Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a historic performance in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 final against England, scripting history with the highest individual score ever recorded in a tournament final.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s massive 175-runs innings

Suryavanshi’s breathtaking 175 runs knock of just 80 balls sparked widespread admiration from current and former cricketers across the globe, with many hailing the Indian opener as the next big thing in world cricket.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said Suryavanshi was born from the Sun dynasty and that England’s efforts went in vain, as no one can stop the sun from rising.

Virender Sehwag reacts to Suryavanshi’s blistering innings

â€œVaibhav Suryavanshi 175 off 80 balls, 15 fours + 15 sixes, equal fours, equal sixes, equal destruction. Suryavanshi = Born from the Sun dynasty. Today he batted like one!

Blazing. Blinding. Unstoppable. England bowlers tried everything. But you can’t stop the SUN. The sun has risen on Bhartiya cricket! Just a sign of the future,â€ he wrote on X.

Pathan brothers hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his fearless knock

Former Indian all-rounders Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan lauded Suryavanshi’s fearless attitude on the biggest stage.

“14 years old. No fear. No pressure. Just pure talent. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn’t just play an innings, he announced the future of Indian cricket. #U19WorldCup2026,” Yusuf Pathan wrote on X.

”A daddy 199 in a World Cup final. Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn’t just consistent, he delivers when it matters most. Big-match player!â€ Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Suryavanshi surpassed Unmukt Chand’s long-standing record of 111*, set in the 2012 final against Australia, to achieve the feat of the highest individual score in a World Cup final. Unmukt reacted to the knock by writing ”different breed” on X while sharing Suryavanshi’s photo.

With IANS Inputs.