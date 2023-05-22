'You Like It Or Not' - Rajat Sharma Taunts Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Century vs Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers star Virat Kohli smashed his seventh IPL century against Gujarat Titans.
New Delhi: On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli slammed his seventh IPL century. Even though his efforts went into vain as RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs, as Gujarat Titans defeated them by six wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Fans, cricketers, experts, everyone is hailing Kohli for his excellent inning. On one hand there are fans who are congratulating the former India captain for his seventh 100; on the other hand, there are a few who are hilariously mocking Lucknow Super Gaints mentor Gautam Gambhir, who got into a much-talked-about fight with Virat during a match between RCB and LSG.
Ex-DDCA president, Rajat Sharma took a dig at former India cricketer. In his recent tweet, Rajat said, " Back to back 100 by Virat. Brilliant batting. Situation demanded, he responded. You like it or not he is the best. @BCCI @imVkohli @RCBTweets".
Back to back ? by Virat. Brilliant batting. Situation demanded, he responded. You like it or not he is the best.@BCCI @imVkohli @RCBTweets
Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 21, 2023
This is not the first time when Rajat mocked Gambhir, earlier when Virat smashed his sixth century, Rajat taunted LSG mentor and said,' Somewhere somewhere may not be happy'.
Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy ?@imVkohli @BCCI
Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 18, 2023
Rajat Sharma- Gautam Gambhir Clash
Rajat who is also a journalist earlier had said that Gambhir is jealous of the success and fame of Virat Kohli, adding that he was being salty and ill-mannered in his heated altercation with the RCB star.
In response, Gautam Gambhir tweeted, recalling Rajat Sharma's short stint as the president of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) and his resignation. The LSG mentor called Rajat Sharma a "Bhagoda"
Gautam Gambhir tweeted: "Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing "pressure" seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! Ye Kalyug hai jaha bhagode apni adaalat chalate hai (The is Kalyug where fugitives have their own court)
