New Delhi: On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli slammed his seventh IPL century. Even though his efforts went into vain as RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs, as Gujarat Titans defeated them by six wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fans, cricketers, experts, everyone is hailing Kohli for his excellent inning. On one hand there are fans who are congratulating the former India captain for his seventh 100; on the other hand, there are a few who are hilariously mocking Lucknow Super Gaints mentor Gautam Gambhir, who got into a much-talked-about fight with Virat during a match between RCB and LSG.

Ex-DDCA president, Rajat Sharma took a dig at former India cricketer. In his recent tweet, Rajat said, " Back to back 100 by Virat. Brilliant batting. Situation demanded, he responded. You like it or not he is the best. @BCCI @imVkohli @RCBTweets".