Former England allrounder <a href="http://india.com/topic/Andrew-Flintoff">Andrew Flintoff</a> recalled a sledging incident against <a href="http://india.com/topic/Shoaib-Akhtar">Shoaib Akhtar</a> but admitted it didn't end up well for him. England were touring Pakistan for a three-Test series back in 2005 and during the second Test in Faisalabad, Akhtar repeatedly tried to get into Flintoff's skin by calling him fat. <p></p> <p></p>That is when Flintoff decided to give it back to the former Pakistan quick but the result of that verbal duel didn't isn't the allrounder's best memory. <p></p> <p></p>"Listen to this, I got feelings. He (Shoaib) kept having a go at me. He kept calling me 'fat'. Fat this, fat that. I am not having this; I am thinking I am going to nip this in the b***. So, as I walked in, I said, Shoaib, it's all right, you look like Tarzan, but you bowl like Jane," Flintoff said on <em>TalkSport</em>. <p></p> <p></p>"It haunted me straight away. I walked out to bat, I think 1st or 2nd ball, my off-stump was cart-wheeling back as he knocked it over. Then, as I walked off, he gave me a big 'OOOHHHH'." <p></p> <p></p>Never shy of having a word or two with the opposition has never quite worked in Flintoff's favour. Former captain Sourav Ganguly's famous incident where he took his shirt off after India secured a famous win at the Natwest Series final in 2002 was actually in response of Flintoff's over the top celebration in Mumbai a year before. As per his biography Being Freddie, Flintoff, in an extract, had mentioned how Ganguly simply wouldn't work out and how it was a struggle with him during their days together at Lancashire. <p></p> <p></p>Five years later, Flintoff would again get into an exchange with Yuvraj Singh at 2007's T20 World Cup before the former left-hander responded by hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad.