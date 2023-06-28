Advertisement

'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices India To Rethink Opening Pair Ahead ODI World Cup 2023

Ravi Shastri gives Team India some crucial advice ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign

Updated: June 28, 2023 2:37 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Former Indian head coach has advised Team India to have at least two or three left-handed batters in the batting line-up and to change the Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opening pair to keep the right balance ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 se to be held in India entirely for the first time.

"No, that is going to be a challenge. You will have to see closer to the event. Form again becomes important. You need to strike the right balance. Do you think a left-hander will make a difference at the top? It does not have to be opening, but in the top three or four. You have to weigh all those options. Ideally, in the top six, I would like to see two left-handers," Shastri told The Week.

Shastri even highlighted how Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina's presence in the 2011 ODI World Cup squad played in India's favour.

"Whenever you have done well [left-handers contributed]. In 2011, you had [Gautam] Gambhir, Yuvraj [Singh], and [Suresh] Raina. Go back to 1974... [Alvin] Kallicharran, [Roy] Fredericks, [Clive] Lloyd... The same in 1979. The 1983 team was the only one that did not have a left-hander, but that whole tournament was against all odds. In 1987, Australia had enough... they had [Allan] Border at the top, they had another two or three, down the order. In 1996 Sri Lanka proved it again, with [Sanath] Jayasuriya, [Arjuna] Ranatunga, [Asanka] Gurusinha. And then Australia, with the Gilchrists and the Haydens. England have it now. That mix and balance has to be created," he added.

Team India's Hectic Travel Schedule For ODI World Cup 2023

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will be the most travelled team among top contenders in the upcoming ODI World Cup, covering a distance of approximately 8400 km while crisscrossing nine cities for nine league games in 34 days.

In case India reaches semi-final and then the final, the distance covered would be close to 9700 km for 11 games in 42 days.

While 8400 kms in 34 days might not seem a lot, considering that Indian players will finish their games around 11 pm and will have a flight to catch every third day, it indeed becomes very tiresome after gruelling 100 over games.

When Indian team plays at home, it usually travels by charter flights and not by commercial flights which reduces the duration and distance travelled considerably but business class is not available always. Little leg space will make it tough for fast bowlers. India is the only team that will play league games in each of the nine cities. All other prominent teams play at least two games in one city.

'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices India To Rethink Opening Pair Ahead ODI World Cup 2023
