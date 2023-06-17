"You Tell Me What To Do": Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni's Take On Robin Uthappa's Inclusion In CSK's Playing XI

The ex-Chennai Super Kings star revealed his conversation with captain MS Dhoni before picking Robin Uthappa over him in the playing XI squad.

New Delhi: One of the most successful IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings, recently won their fifth IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2023 IPL.

Dhoni-led CSK has produced many great players during all these years, including India's star batters Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa. In 2021, Dhoni took the tough decision of picking Uthappa over Raina in the playing XI.

The 37-year-old was a part of the Rajasthan Royals, and later, in 2021, he was bought by Chennai.

In a recent interview with Jiocinema, in a conversation with Robin, Raina revealed that giving an opportunity to the right-handed batter was a tactical move and that CSK skipper Dhoni took his permission before excluding him.

"When MS Dhoni and I talked, I suggested him that 'you should try Robin Uthappa'. He (Dhoni) took permission from me to play you and I said him that 'he is the guy to give you the final, trust me'," Raina told Uthappa on JioCinema.

"MS Dhoni said that 'see we have played since 2008 but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do'. I said 'play Robin at number 3 and make sure he is in the playing XI till final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are same'," the CSK great added.