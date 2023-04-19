You Were The First One To Face His Bowling: Sachin Tendulkar's Epic Response To Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet Goes Viral

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Match No. 25 of Indian Premier League 2023, The game on Tuesday was MI's fifth match in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Even though they had a poor start but now they have won three back to back games in the tournament.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar bowled brilliantly and claimed his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Earlier, Arjun made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, many wishes poured in for the all-rounder from cricketers, experts and even bollywood actors. Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan too joined the bandwagon, as he too congratulated Arjun on his debut for the Mumbai Indians.

"Well played @mipaltan And so wonderful to see a #Tendulkar back in the #MI line-up. Congratulations #ArjunTendulkar on your debut. @sachin_rt must be so proud," Abhishek wrote on Twitter.

To this, Sachin Tendulkar thanked the actor, while also revealing that it was Abhishek who faced Arjun's bowling first when they used to play below their building.

"Thank you, Abhishek...and this time, a Tendulkar opened the bowling instead of batting. Also, you were probably the first one to face his bowling when we used to play below our building!" the legendary Indian batter replied to his tweet.