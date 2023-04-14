You'll Get A Tight Slap From...: Virender Sehwag Slams Shubman Gill After GT's Win Over PBKS

Virender Sehwag suggested Shubman Gill to not think about reaching personal milestones and instead start treating the game according to situations.

New Delhi: Shubman Gill scored his second fifty in four matches of the ongoing season of IPL 2023 on Thursday (April 13). He made 67 runs off 49 balls against Punjab Kings in Match No. 18 which was played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. He finished as the top scorer but is still getting flak for his show as he failed to help his side cross the finish line.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag talked about Gill's strike rate and suggested he should not think about reaching personal milestones and instead start treating the game according to situations.

"He scored 67 off 49 balls but when did he reach his fiifty? He reached his fifty off maybe 41-42 balls so in 7-8 balls he has scored 17 more runs. The accelration came there, after he had reached his fifty. If even that had not happened then GT would have chasing maybe 17 instead off 7 in the last over," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"You can't think let me score a fifty and we will anyway win the match. This is cricket. The moment you think about your own performance (instead of the team), you will get a tight slap from cricket. You can't think like that. If he had showed the same intent and played at close to a strike rate of 200 when he was nearing fifty then he could have reached his milestone a lot earlier and save more deliveries for his team," Sehwag added.