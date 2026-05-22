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‘Young team in transition…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad gives honest take on CSK’s poor IPL 2026 season

Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted Chennai Super Kings are going through a transition phase after CSK crashed out of IPL 2026 following an 89-run defeat to GT.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 22, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

Published On May 22, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 22, 2026, 08:57 AM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted the franchise is in a phase of transition with several inexperienced players, even as he expressed pride in the unit’s effort despite missing out on the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

CSK’s chances of entering the playoffs ended with them suffering their heaviest defeat in the IPL by 89 runs against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad admits CSK are in transition phase

Not many people buy the fact that we are a young team in transition, with a lot of inexperienced players. More than 8-10 players have played less than 20 games; they’ve gotten exposure, and we’ve found out what areas we’re lacking. We still have six away wins, and I’m proud of the unit.

Also Read: Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing

“We missed out on chasing in Hyderabad and couldn’t restrict them in Chennai. Not able to do that, but still proud. Moving on from Rahane, Rayudu, etc., the experience we had is tough… Karthik, Urvil, and Brevis, who missed out initially, are there. Karthik has potential and has areas to improve. Urvil’s playing a full season for the first time, that comes with expectations,” said Gaikwad at the conclusion of the game.

Injuries disrupted CSK’s momentum during IPL 2026

Reflecting on the season, Gaikwad said injuries to Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Jamie Overton unsettled the side at various stages, while admitting the bowlers weren’t great in Ahmedabad.

We wanted to chase whatever the total is asap. When you’re chasing 230, it’s not easy against that bowling attack. I thought, why don’t we give it a shot and express ourselves, credit to them. The wicket was spongy to start, and they started well. Our bowling wasn’t good in the Power-play. Hard to stop their openers. We had our chance to restrict them to under 200, but failed to do so.

Tough season, after a hat-trick of losses first up. We found momentum, we found the right spots and combinations, but then we were hit by injuries. Ghosh and Overton going out unsettled us; we were a batter or bowler short in the last three games,” he added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad responds to MS Dhoni future question

Asked about MS Dhoni’s future, who didn’t play a single game due to calf and thumb injuries, Gaikwad said, “You and I’ll get to know it next year. It’s a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying in the crease. Never know about next season, but really happy with the guys we have.”

With IANS Inputs

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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