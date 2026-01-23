‘Your captain is…’: Former India cricketer FIRES back at BCB over T20 World Cup 2026

A former Indian cricketer has a strong message for the Bangladesh Cricket Board over the T20 World Cup 2026. Should Bangladesh rethink its stance? Read more.

Atul Wassan, former India cricketer has advised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to use the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 as a chance to reduce tensions between India and Bangladesh, instead of asking for their matches to be shifted out of India.

Speaking to ANI, Wassan said Bangladesh should focus on cricket and diplomacy, rather than creating uncertainty just months before a major ICC event.

“Relocating matches will be a logistical nightmare”: Wassan

Wassan pointed out that moving matches at this late stage would create major problems for the International Cricket Council (ICC), as preparations for the tournament have been underway for a long time.

He also dismissed concerns over safety, stating that India has strong security arrangements in place and that there should be no issues for visiting teams.

“It is a logistical nightmare for the ICC. The preparations for the T20 WC have been going on for so long, and it is not possible to do so with the tournament so close now. I don’t think there will be any security issues in India. We have foolproof security and safety measures in place here. And your captain is a Hindu, and I think Bangladesh should use the tournament as an olive branch and assuage the ongoing tensions,” Atul Wassan said.

ICC confirms Bangladesh matches will be played in India

The ICC on Wednesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2026 will go ahead as planned, with Bangladesh’s matches scheduled to be played in India.

The decision came after an ICC Board meeting, held via video conference, which discussed the BCB’s request to move Bangladesh’s fixtures to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected the proposal and decided to stick with the original plan.

Wassan says ICC unlikely to entertain last-minute requests

Wassan further said that the BCB’s demands do not match the ICC’s way of functioning. According to him, it is unrealistic to expect major changes so close to the tournament.

“I don’t think BCB’s concerns align with the ICC. It is impossible for ICC to cater to the whims and fancies of any team like this. You can not just wake up one day and write a letter asking for your matches to be shifted. Things don’t move in this manner. The ICC must have told them to either get in line or get out, and I think the BCB knows it,” he said.

BCB stands firm on its decision

Despite the ICC’s stance, BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed on Thursday that the board remains firm on its decision and does not want Bangladesh to play its ICC World Cup matches in India.

This statement came after the ICC formally rejected Bangladesh’s request to move their fixtures outside India.

T20 World Cup 2026 set to begin on February 7

The T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on February 7, with India and Sri Lanka jointly hosting the marquee event.

While the ICC has confirmed the schedule, the situation remains tense as Bangladesh continues to express its concerns.