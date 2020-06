'You're on Your Own' - When Aaron Finch Sought Umpire Michael Gough's Advice to Break Rohit-Kohli Partners

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch once tried tapping into the mindset of umpire Michael Gough on how he would plan to break partnership between India pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during an ODI.

The pair was firing on all cylinders and though Finch was amazed at the way they were batting, his immediate concern was to get a breakthrough and with their plans amounting to nothing, he turned to Gough at square leg.

“I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership,” Gough told Cricket Monthly.

“I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players. Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, ‘I’ve got enough on my plate, you’re on your own there’,” he added.

In all likeliness, the match Gough is referring to is the third ODI between India and Australia in Bengaluru in January this year. Rohit had struck a century while Kohli made 89 as the duo stitched a 137-run partnership in successful chase of 286 that helped them clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The 40-year-old Gough has so far officiated in 62 ODIs including the two recent India-Australia bilateral ODI series in 2019 and 2020.

Gough played for Durham during his cricket and scored 2952 runs in 67 first-class matches at 25.44 with two hundreds and 15 fifties. He also played 49 List A matches, scoring 974 runs in them including a century and three half-centuries.