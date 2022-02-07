<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Harbhajan Singh on Monday teased Anil Kumble on the 22nd anniversary of the legendary leg-spinner's historic ten-wicket in an innings haul against Pakistan. This day, in 1999, Kumble became only the second man in world cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match when he ran through a Pakistan batting line-up here. <p></p> <p></p>Former spinner Harbhajan was also part of India's bowling line-up in that Test. The offie bowled 18 overs but went wicketless in the final innings. <p></p> <p></p>Taking to social media on Monday, Harbhajan joked that the legendary spinner was "greedy". <p></p> <p></p>Bhajji wrote on Twitter: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a day it was &#x2b50;&#xfe0f; &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;<a href="https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anilkumble1074</a> aap bhut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya&#x1f602;.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai &#x1f64c;&#x1f64c; <a href="https://t.co/UHWpzWUUPP">https://t.co/UHWpzWUUPP</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1490590253929099268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"What a day it was @anilkumble1074, aap bahut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai Raising," Bhajji wrote on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>Kumble then thanked the off-spinner, who retired from all formats of the game earlier this year. Kumble replied: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">Thanks Bhajju &#x1f64f;&#x1f3fd;</p> <p></p> Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) <a href="https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074/status/1490590689473687557?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Thanks, Bhajju," .