New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh on Monday teased Anil Kumble on the 22nd anniversary of the legendary leg-spinner’s historic ten-wicket in an innings haul against Pakistan. This day, in 1999, Kumble became only the second man in world cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match when he ran through a Pakistan batting line-up here.

Former spinner Harbhajan was also part of India’s bowling line-up in that Test. The offie bowled 18 overs but went wicketless in the final innings.

Taking to social media on Monday, Harbhajan joked that the legendary spinner was “greedy”.

Bhajji wrote on Twitter:

What a day it was ⭐️ 🇮🇳@anilkumble1074 aap bhut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya😂.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai 🙌🙌 https://t.co/UHWpzWUUPP Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2022

Kumble then thanked the off-spinner, who retired from all formats of the game earlier this year. Kumble replied:

Thanks Bhajju 🙏🏽 Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 7, 2022

