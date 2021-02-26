Yusuf Pathan has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday. The Baroda-born played 174 matches in IPL while featured in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India. He took to Twitter to make the announcement. He thanked his family and friends for all the support.

His tweet read: “I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, team, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well.”

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

In 41 ODIs, he amassed 810 runs at an average of 27. It comprises of three fifties and two centuries. The big-hitter scored 236 runs in 18 T20Is for India at a staggering strike-rate of 146.58.

Yusuf was also a member of the 2007 T20 team that went on to win the inaugural T20 event in 2007 in South Africa. The 38-year old was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.