Yuvraj Samra smashes historic 58 ball century: Canada’s young star shines vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026

A 19-year-old sensation just made history! Yuvraj Samra's explosive century stunned New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In a landmark moment for Associate cricket, 19-year-old Canadian opener Yuvraj Samra smashed a breathtaking 58-ball century against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Samra became the first player from an Associate nation to score a century in a Men’s T20 World Cup, combining elegant strokeplay with explosive power-hitting to dismantle New Zealand’s bowling attack in a Group D clash.

Youngest to fifty, first to a hundred

Born on September 29, 2006, in Brampton, Ontario, the left-handed opener raced to a 36-ball fifty – the youngest half-centurion in tournament history. He then accelerated seamlessly to bring up his hundred in just 58 deliveries, marking only the second century of the 2026 edition.

Youngest to score a hundred in T20 WCs

19y 141d – Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026

22y 127d – Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

23y 156d – Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010

25y 83d – Alex Hales (ENG) vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

25y 327d – Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs SL, Sydney, 2022

The innings was a statement of intent from one of Canada’s brightest emerging talents, who had already shown promise in T20Is before this global breakthrough.

Dominating New Zealand’s pace attack

Samra handled New Zealand’s pace trio, including Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, with remarkable composure. He pierced the gaps through cover, punished anything short, and launched towering sixes into the stands.

One of his maximums marked the tournament’s 400th six, drawing loud cheers from the Chennai crowd. His knock featured a flurry of boundaries that kept the scoreboard ticking at an imposing rate.

Solid partnerships lay the Foundation

Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to bat first. Samra laid the platform with a steady opening stand before taking full control of the innings.

He later stitched crucial partnerships, ensuring Canada maintained momentum throughout the middle overs. By the 18th over, Canada had crossed the 160-run mark, with Samra’s unbeaten century anchoring the innings and pushing the total beyond 170.

A boost for Associate Cricket

This century is more than just a personal milestone – it represents the growing strength of Associate nations on the global stage. Canada’s commanding batting display against a Full Member side underlined their competitiveness in Group D.

Samra’s knock will be remembered as one of the defining innings of the tournament and a significant moment in Associate cricket history.

A star is born

At just 19, Yuvraj Samra has announced himself on the world stage. His fearless century against New Zealand not only broke records but also inspired belief within Canadian cricket.

