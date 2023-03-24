Advertisement
Yuvraj Singh Backs Out Of Form Suryakumar Yadav Says, Surya Will Play Imp Role In World Cup
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh backed explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav despite his failure in the 50-over format. He said Surya would play an important role for Team India in the World Cup
New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh backed explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav despite his failure in the 50-over format. He said Surya would play an important role for Team India in the World Cup and it is time to back him up. The statement came out after Suryakumar's triple golden duck in the ODI series against Australia. The Indian batter was on the receiving end of massive criticism as he failed to showcase his stellar performance in T20I cricket in the 50-over format. Yuvraj Singh came out on Twitter to show his support and wrote "Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We've all experienced it at some point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players coz our Surya will rise again"
Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We've all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India ?? & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players coz our Surya ? will rise again ?Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 24, 2023
Surya claimed the T20I throne scoring 1164 runs across 31 T20I matches in 2022. He managed to carry forward that form in 2023 and scored 267 runs in 6 T20I matches. Surya will next be seen playing for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Mar 2023 14:00 IST | 08:30 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
23 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 1 run
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
22 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Australia beat India by 21 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
21 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS