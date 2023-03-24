Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh backed explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav despite his failure in the 50-over format. He said Surya would play an important role for Team India in the World Cup and it is time to back him up.

The statement came out after Suryakumar's triple golden duck in the ODI series against Australia. The Indian batter was on the receiving end of massive criticism as he failed to showcase his stellar performance in T20I cricket in the 50-over format.

Yuvraj Singh came out on Twitter to show his support and wrote "Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We've all experienced it at some point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players coz our Surya will rise again"