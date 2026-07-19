Yuvraj Singh breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s India future amid retirement talk

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule England VS India 387/3 (50.0) 202/1 (30.5) Run Rate: (Current: 6.55) IND need 186 runs in 115 balls at 9.70 rpo Last Wicket: Shubman Gill (C) lbw b Adil Rashid 77 (84) - 147/1 in 24.2 Over Virat Kohli 19 * (16) 2x4, 0x6 Rohit Sharma 102 (85) 11x4, 4x6 Adil Rashid (6.5-0-48-1) * Sam Curran (3-0-25-0)

Yuvraj Singh has called on India to make a call on the future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli instead of letting the speculation linger on. With discussions around India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup growing louder, the former all-rounder believes the team management should communicate its plans directly to the two experienced players.

The debate over Rohit Sharma’s future intensified during the third ODI against England at Lord’s after reports claimed the veteran opener could be nearing the end of his ODI career. Although BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed those reports, questions over the future of Rohit and Virat Kohli remain a major talking point.

Yuvraj Singh calls for clarity from team management

Speaking to JioHotstar during the mid-innings break at Lord’s, Yuvraj said the selectors and team management must make their plans clear if they want Rohit and Virat to be part of India’s 2027 ODI World Cup campaign.

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According to the 2011 World Cup hero, uncertainty only creates unnecessary pressure on senior players.

“It’s up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team. You can’t just go with young guys, or you just can’t go with only experience in the team. You have to match it and I believe that if they have to play the World Cup, they have to be secured now.

“The media is always going to bring up the moment they don’t perform, age and form, and all this is going to come. Whatever noise is outside, let it be outside,” Yuvraj said.

‘Tell them directly if they are part of the plans’

Yuvraj believes the management should not allow rumours to continue if a decision has already been made.

He said players deserve honest communication, whether they remain part of India’s future plans or not.

“Whatever your plans are, if you want these guys to go for the World Cup, you tell them now, and you secure them now. That’s great, you are going to the World Cup, don’t worry about anything. Or if you feel that someone is not fitting, tell them, it’s going to look bad, it’s going to be a hard call, but eventually the guy will appreciate that you said it on his face.

“That is my opinion. Have clarity with your most experienced players.”

Yuvraj praises Rohit and Virat’s contribution to Indian cricket

The former India all-rounder also highlighted the remarkable careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying their achievements for the country deserve the highest respect.

Yuvraj feels their contribution as batters and captains is difficult to match in Indian cricket.

“Virat and Rohit, what they have done for India is unmatchable.

“It’s unbelievable the number of hundreds they have scored, the games they have won for India, what they have contributed to the field as players, as captains, it’s unmatched. But you need to have clarity with your seniors.”

Speculation over Rohit’s future continues

Reports in recent days claimed that the selectors were looking beyond Rohit Sharma as part of India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later denied those reports, stating that there had been no discussion over Rohit’s ODI future.

Even so, the future of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continues to remain one of the biggest talking points as India begin planning for the next 50-over World Cup.