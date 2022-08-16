Yuvraj Singh Drops A Big Hint About A Return To Cricket, Vintage Yuvi On Display In A Thrilling Video
Yuvraj Singh Likely To return In Road Safety Series (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has posted a video on Twitter where he has dropped a big hint about a possible return to cricket. In the video, Yuvraj Singh can be seen doing batting practice and hitting some lusty blows, giving a glimpse of a vintage Yuvi. Yuvraj is likely to return to action in the second season of the Road Safety Series that will be played in September-October this year.

As per reports, the matches will be played across Lucknow, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Hyderabad. Lucknow will host the first seven matches from September 10 to 15, before the caravan moves to Jodhpur for the next five games from September 16 to 19. Cuttack will host the next six games from September 21 to 25 before the tournament head to Hyderabad for the remaining games and the final.

The tournament will be an eight-team tournament. India legends, Australia legends, Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, Bangladesh Legends, England Legends, and New Zealand Legends will be the teams participating. The first season of the Road Safety Series was played in 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak, and it was India Legends who won the first season after defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final.