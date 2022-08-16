New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has posted a video on Twitter where he has dropped a big hint about a possible return to cricket. In the video, Yuvraj Singh can be seen doing batting practice and hitting some lusty blows, giving a glimpse of a vintage Yuvi. Yuvraj is likely to return to action in the second season of the Road Safety Series that will be played in September-October this year.

Didn’t do too bad, did I? ? Super excited for what’s coming up! pic.twitter.com/MztAU5nyZJ Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 16, 2022

As per reports, the matches will be played across Lucknow, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Hyderabad. Lucknow will host the first seven matches from September 10 to 15, before the caravan moves to Jodhpur for the next five games from September 16 to 19. Cuttack will host the next six games from September 21 to 25 before the tournament head to Hyderabad for the remaining games and the final.

Road Safety World Series likely schedule: – 10th to 15th September, Lucknow – 7 matches. – 16th to 19th September, Jodhpur – 5 matches. – 21st to 25th September, Cuttack – 6 matches. – 27th September to 2nd October, Hyderabad – last leg and Knockouts. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 30, 2022

The tournament will be an eight-team tournament. India legends, Australia legends, Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, Bangladesh Legends, England Legends, and New Zealand Legends will be the teams participating. The first season of the Road Safety Series was played in 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak, and it was India Legends who won the first season after defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final.