Former India cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir is known to be a serious individual, who rarely smiles or engages in light banter, took to Instagram and posted a picture, where he looks serious again. In a bid to roast Gambhir, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh poked fun at him by responding to his post.

The two-time WC winner had a serious face in his latest image and captioned the post, “Verified After seeing myself edging an outswinging ball straight to the slip!” followed with laughing emoticons.

Yuvraj spotted the emojis and reacted to them saying at least your emoticons smile.

Lately, Yuvraj stirred up the hornet’s nest after he made a casteist remark towards Yuzvendra Chahal while having a conversation with Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

“Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala (these people like Yuzi don’t have anything to do did you see what kind of video Yuzi shared),” Yuvraj was heard as saying in a video which went viral on social media.

Yuvraj had to later apologise for his comments after a police complaint was filed against him.