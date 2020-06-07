Former India cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir is known to be a serious individual, who rarely smiles or engages in light banter, took to Instagram and posted a picture, where he looks serious again. In a bid to roast Gambhir, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh poked fun at him by responding to his post. <p></p> <p></p>The two-time WC winner had a serious face in his latest image and captioned the post, "Verified After seeing myself edging an outswinging ball straight to the slip!" followed with laughing emoticons. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBF2Hu9AGtu/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBF2Hu9AGtu/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">After seeing myself edging an outswinging ball straight to the slip! &#x1f926;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#xfe0f;&#x1f602;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/gautamgambhir55/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Gautam Gambhir</a> (@gautamgambhir55) on Jun 6, 2020 at 4:05am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj spotted the emojis and reacted to them saying at least your emoticons smile. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4050994" align="aligncenter" width="279"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4050994" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Image-4.png" alt="Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh age, Yuvraj Singh news, Yuvraj Singh ipl, Yuvraj Singh wife, Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir age, Gautam Gambhir news, Gautam Gambhir wife, Gautam Gambhir ipl, Gautam Gambhir politician, Cricket News" width="279" height="166" /> Image: Screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Lately, Yuvraj stirred up the hornet's nest after he made a casteist remark towards Yuzvendra Chahal while having a conversation with Rohit Sharma on Instagram. <p></p> <p></p>"Ye b****i logon ko koi kaam nahi hai Yuzi ko Yuzi ko dekha kaisa video daala (these people like Yuzi don't have anything to do did you see what kind of video Yuzi shared)," Yuvraj was heard as saying in a video which went viral on social media. <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj had to later apologise for his comments after a police complaint was filed against him. <p></p><div class="clear"></div>