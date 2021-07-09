New Delhi: India’s former talisman all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has named three players who can fill his big shoes in the Indian team. Singh picked players like Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, who all can bat in the middle as well as lower-middle order. Pandya and Jadeja have shown the skills that they can provide the finishing touches in the limited-over format.

Pant has grabbed his opportunity in the Test format but he is yet to take the limited-overs version by storm. All of these three batsmen can hit the ground running and they can turn the match on its head with their blistering batting.

Jadeja has improved his game by leaps and bounds in the white-ball format and he has made a place for himself after getting dropped. Pandya has also impressed with his pyrotechnics and he will add the balance to the squad if he starts bowling his quota of overs.

“I probably don’t see any left-hander right now in the middle. Overall, we have got some good hitters in the middle. We have got Rishabh. We have got Hardik. I think Rishabh and Hardik together as they play more one-day and T20 together, they both will be quite a dynamic duo, batting together. You have Ravindra Jadeja coming in. So, these three guys can change the course of the game anytime. Jadeja has improved by leaps and bounds in one-day cricket and T20 cricket,” Yuvraj said while talking to Times of India.

“The left-right combination is always dangerous, as I and MS Dhoni were. So, I am looking forward to seeing Rishabh, Hardik, and Jadeja bat at the 5,6, and 7 slots.”

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh had a glorious career in the limited-overs format and delivered the goods in the big events. Yuvraj was the Player of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup as he had scored 362 runs and also scalped 15 wickets in the ODI showpiece.