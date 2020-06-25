It is no secret that former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan are close friends and hence when the latter posted a picture on social media comparing his bowling action to a 'Sifaka' on Thursday, the former was quick to respond. <p></p> <p></p>In Irfan's latest tweet, the Sifaka can be seen standing with open hands, which somewhat resembles his bowling action. He used a laughing emoji and asked fans ''close enough???''. Not just the fans, Yuvi came up with a hilarious response where he poked fun at Irfan. Yuvraj wrote don not know about the bowling, but fielding. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Close enough???? &#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bowling?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bowling</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/action?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#action</a> <a href="https://t.co/aCGNctd8DO">pic.twitter.com/aCGNctd8DO</a></p> <p></p> Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1275774479210213377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; don't know about bowling but fielding definitely! &#x1f40a;</p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1275822624757575680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The banter did not end there as Irfan reacted to Yuvi's response. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; I think you chose wrong emoji bro. You meant this?? <a href="https://t.co/nWSbCigQft">pic.twitter.com/nWSbCigQft</a></p> <p></p> Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1275825902278987778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Star Mumbai Indians cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav also joined in the fun and reacted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;laate kaha se ho aise photo &#x1f44f;</p> <p></p> Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1275791717568876545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Both the cricketers have been enjoying their time at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Irfan has done a commendable job in helping the needy during the testing times along with his brother, Yusuf. <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj and Irfan have been part of two World Cup win - the inaugural T20 WC and the 2011 WC.