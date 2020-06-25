It is no secret that former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan are close friends and hence when the latter posted a picture on social media comparing his bowling action to a ‘Sifaka’ on Thursday, the former was quick to respond.

In Irfan’s latest tweet, the Sifaka can be seen standing with open hands, which somewhat resembles his bowling action. He used a laughing emoji and asked fans ”close enough???”. Not just the fans, Yuvi came up with a hilarious response where he poked fun at Irfan. Yuvraj wrote don not know about the bowling, but fielding.

😂😂😂😂 don’t know about bowling but fielding definitely! 🐊 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 24, 2020

The banter did not end there as Irfan reacted to Yuvi’s response.

😂😂😂 I think you chose wrong emoji bro. You meant this?? pic.twitter.com/nWSbCigQft Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 24, 2020

Star Mumbai Indians cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav also joined in the fun and reacted.

😂😂😂laate kaha se ho aise photo 👏 Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 24, 2020

Both the cricketers have been enjoying their time at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Irfan has done a commendable job in helping the needy during the testing times along with his brother, Yusuf.

Yuvraj and Irfan have been part of two World Cup win – the inaugural T20 WC and the 2011 WC.