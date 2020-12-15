Yuvraj Singh has promised to emulate his feat in the inaugural T20 World Cup in the upcoming Ultimate Kricket Challenge which is set to begin on December 24. Stars like Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan among others will also be a part of the one-of-a-kind series that reinvents Cricket in a gladiatorial style.

Welcoming the brand new format, Yuvraj reckons this will the future of the game and hopes it touches a chord with the fans. The former cricketer also revealed that he is totally up for the new challenge in Dubai.

“Cricket has been at the heart of every Indian fan and, but it needs to constantly evolve, constantly excite. UKC is that evolution. This brand-new format is wonderful. It’s what Cricket it about. Player versus player. No distractions. One on one. It’s exciting and it’s the future of Cricket that I know will strike a chord with viewers and fans. I am up for this challenge to be the best in the world and hope to emulate my 2007 T20 World Cup feat of six consecutive sixes in the UKC as well. Hoping for a great show in Dubai and to beat all the others,” Yuvraj said on Star Sports.

The unique star-studded event, that gets underway from December 24th, 2020, shortens the game into 4 innings of 15 balls each, where each UKC gladiator will go head-to-head against every other, increasing the stakes even higher, for the right to be crowned the best in the world.

The tournament takes place in Dubai where the recently-concluded IPL took place.

Yuvraj’s return to cricket would certainly excite the fans who would be hoping to see the ball flying out of the stadium from the left-hander’s bat.