Goa: The former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has received a notice from the Goa Tourism department. Rajesh Kale, the Deputy Director of Tourism sent a notice to the star cricketer on November 18th and summoned him to appear before him on December 8 at 11 am for a personal hearing in the case.

Goa Tourism has issued a notice to a cricketer for allegedly putting his Goa Villa by the name of ‘Casa Singh’ situated in Morjim, North Goa up for homestay on an online platform without having proper registration with the authorities concerned.

Under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982, Registration of Homestay properties with the Tourism Department is absolutely necessary. The notice sent to Yuvraj Singh questions why a penal action and fine of Rs, 1 Lakh should not be imposed on him for not registering the property under the Tourist Trade Act.

The notice stated, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that your residential premises located at Varchewada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marked on online platforms like Airbnb.”

“Every person intending to operate a Hotel/Guest House before operating it, has to apply for registration to the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner. Therefore, a notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982,” said the notice.

The officer said if Yuvraj Singh fails to answer by the given date. The allegations would be considered true. He said, “it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in the notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of the Act, you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend up to one lakh.”