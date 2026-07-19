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Yuvraj Singh rings the iconic Lord’s bell ahead of India vs England 3rd ODI

Yuvraj Singh rang the iconic Lord's bell ahead of the third ODI between India and England. Players also observed a minute's silence for Sir Garfield Sobers before the match.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 19, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh rings iconic Lord's bell before 3rd ODI

Yuvraj Singh rings iconic Lord's bell before 3rd ODI

Another exciting day has arrived as the cricket fans will witness the third ODI match between India and England. The decider clash will be important for both teams as they will look to seal the series on a good note.

England vs India 3rd ODI playing XI

Ahead of the third ODI, England had won the toss and decided to bat first. After the toss, here’s what England captain Harry Brook said: “We’re going to have a bat today. It looks like a good surface, hopefully we can get a decent score on the board and put them under pressure. Tongue comes back in for Saqib.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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Here’s what Indian captain Shubman Gill said after the toss: “We were bowling first. We have got three changes. Boom misses out, he’s unavailable due to some knee injury. And so is Washington Sundar. Dube also misses out. KL comes in, Prince Yadav comes in, and Arshdeep comes back into the team.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar predicts Rohit Sharma’s plan against THIS star ahead of third ODI clash

Yuvraj Singh rings the iconic Lord’s bell ahead of the third ODI at Lord’s

Before the beginning of this match, there were some emotional moments took place in the stadium. Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Yuvraj Singh had the honour of ringing the famous Lord’s bell before the start of the match. Both teams and the match officials then observed a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the late Sir Garfield Sobers. West Indies legends Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd were also present at the iconic venue.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik urges selectors to be clear with senior players over their future, says…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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