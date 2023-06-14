Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With Man City Stars

New Delhi: After a successful IPL 2023 season and a humiliating loss in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia, star Indian opeing batter Shubman Gill took some time off the field.

He was present at the Wembley Stadium in London for the FA Cup final along with former India captain Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav, where Manchester City beat their arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of the season.

Gill recently shared a post with Man City star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, congratulating them for helping their side for winning maiden UEFA Champions League title.

Here is the Post: