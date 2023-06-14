Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With Man City Stars

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Shubman Gill's picture with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne goes viral.

Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With Man City Stars
Updated: June 14, 2023 9:33 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: After a successful IPL 2023 season and a humiliating loss in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia, star Indian opeing batter Shubman Gill took some time off the field.

He was present at the Wembley Stadium in London for the FA Cup final along with former India captain Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav, where Manchester City beat their arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of the season.

Gill recently shared a post with Man City star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, congratulating them for helping their side for winning maiden UEFA Champions League title.

Here is the Post:

 

But the highlight of the post is former Indian's all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's comment on the post. Yuvraj, who is also Gill's mentor took a dig at him and wrote," I thought u were a psg fan"?

Not only the World Cup winnoner but Gill's Punjab Ranji teammate also mocked hima and commented on the post," Bro har roz he team change ho jandi aa teri #nostand".

It is no secret that Gill is a football fan. Last year, the Gujarat Titans opener was spotted in Chelsea's match and supported French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Gill Fined For Criticising TV Umpire's Decision

Just after losing the WTC final 2023 against Australia, India's star batter Shubman Gill has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The umpire declared Gill out after he was caught in the slips by Cameron Green, and then the batter took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to show disappointment. As a result, Gill has been charged a total of 115 percent of the match fee.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With Man City Stars
Gautam Gambhir Picks India's 'Best Batter In White-Ball History' & He's Not Virat Kohli!
WTC Final 2023: A look at moments that grabbed attention of fans
BCCI president Roger Binny comments on India's defeat at WTC final, says lost game on first day itself
Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar sharma reacts on WTC final, says India will fo well in World cup
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and ...

Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With Man City Stars

Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With...

"Pressure Can Get A Player To Do Strange Things": Sunil Gavaskar Slams Indian Players' Shot Selection

"Pressure Can Get A Player To Do Strange Things": Sunil Gava...

5 Reasons Why India Will Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

5 Reasons Why India Will Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023...

5 Reasons Why India Will Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

5 Reasons Why India Will Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023...

Advertisement