Yuvraj Singh Roasts Shubman Gill After He Post Pictures With Man City Stars
Yuvraj Singh's comment on Shubman Gill's picture with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne goes viral.
New Delhi: After a successful IPL 2023 season and a humiliating loss in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia, star Indian opeing batter Shubman Gill took some time off the field.
He was present at the Wembley Stadium in London for the FA Cup final along with former India captain Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav, where Manchester City beat their arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of the season.
Gill recently shared a post with Man City star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, congratulating them for helping their side for winning maiden UEFA Champions League title.
Here is the Post:
. @ManCity congratulations on the Treble ??? pic.twitter.com/irmxkeLrSl
Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) June 13, 2023
But the highlight of the post is former Indian's all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's comment on the post. Yuvraj, who is also Gill's mentor took a dig at him and wrote," I thought u were a psg fan"?
Not only the World Cup winnoner but Gill's Punjab Ranji teammate also mocked hima and commented on the post," Bro har roz he team change ho jandi aa teri #nostand".
It is no secret that Gill is a football fan. Last year, the Gujarat Titans opener was spotted in Chelsea's match and supported French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.
Gill Fined For Criticising TV Umpire's Decision
Just after losing the WTC final 2023 against Australia, India's star batter Shubman Gill has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The umpire declared Gill out after he was caught in the slips by Cameron Green, and then the batter took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to show disappointment. As a result, Gill has been charged a total of 115 percent of the match fee.
COMMENTS