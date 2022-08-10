‘Oye Sachin’- Yuvraj Singh Makes Hilarious Comment On Sachin Tendulkar’s New Avatar

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have retired from cricket but their friendship is still going strong outside the field. Both of them often indulge in banter on the internet and they did it again when Sachin Tendulkar looked in a new avatar.

The Master Blaster shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he could be seen getting a traditional headgear known as ‘pheta’ being tied around his head. This was from the wedding of his elder brother Nitin’s daughter and he was dressed in traditional attire.

Sachin Tendulkar posted the video and wrote, “#Weddings #TradionalWear #Shaadi #Celebration” he was heard saying, “Mere bade bhai Nitin ki beti ki shaadi hai, uske liye hai yeh pheta pehna hai, traditional (It is the wedding of my big brother Nitin’s daughter. For that, I am wearing this traditional pheta).”

Yuvraj Singh didn’t waste a lot of time and teased Sachin Tendulkar. He commented on the post, “Oye Sachin Kumar ehhh.”

Sachin Tendulkar called time on his glittering career after India faced West Indies in a two-Test series in November 2013, while Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. The left-handed batsman, who made his international debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000, went on to play 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the side.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format, and 8701 in the one-dayers, the format in which he enjoyed the most success.