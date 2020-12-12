Yuvraj Singh Slams Father Yograj’s Hate Speech During Farmer Protests

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh – who turned 39 on Friday – said that he was ‘saddened by his father Yograj’s speech during the farmer agitation in NCR. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj claimed that his ideologies are not similar to his father over the ongoing protests between the farmers and the Central Government.

“I am saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr. Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner,” Yuvraj’s Twitter statement read.

“Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and he believed that the problem could be resolved through peaceful dialogue,” the statement further read.

Yuvraj’s statement further added that he hoped for a swift resolution between the farmers and the Central government.

“Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfill a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government” Yuvraj added in his statement on Twitter.

Earlier, Yuvraj’s father had said that the government should listen to the needs of the farmers and added that he supports all the sportspersons who are returning their awards.

“Farmers are demanding the right thing, the government should listen to them. It is really high time that the government should come up with solutions in this regard and I back all those sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award,” Yograj had said.

The 39-year-old former cricketer is arguably the best match-winner of all-time for India. Yuvraj has also been a two-time World Cup-winner apart from being one of the rarest batsmen to hit six sixes in an over.