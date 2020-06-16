Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh – who became an indispensable member of the team – could not make his comeback after the tour of West Indies in 2017. In 2017, during the Champions Trophy in England, the stylish left-hander became the then fifth Indian cricketer to play 300 ODIs. Back then, only Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had achieved the feat.

Going down memory lane, he thanked then skipper Sourav Ganguly and the selectors for the opportunity. He took to Twitter and wrote, “I think we should all thank @SGanguly99 and the first batch of my selectors for giving me this opportunity!.”

I think we should all thank @SGanguly99 and the first batch of my selectors for giving me this opportunity! https://t.co/NGY7JjOAtL Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 15, 2020

Harbhajan, who has played a lot of his cricket during that period asked Yuvraj if the second batch of selectors deserved the same credit. He wrote, “Anything for the last batch??”

Anything for the last batch 🙄😝?? https://t.co/WbpgWYWpKu Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 15, 2020

This time, Yuvraj preferred, not to put through any opinions. He replied and wrote, ‘Lol no comments (a face-masked emoji).”

Lol no comments 😷 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 15, 2020

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj found it difficult to hold on to their spot in the squad post 30. Harbhajan last played for India in the 2016 Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).