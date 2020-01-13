Known for his witty one-liners and unparalleled humour, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh knows more than a way or two to grab the headlines. Stealing the limelight once again, Yuvraj upped his social media game on Sunday as he posted a tongue-in-cheek comment on Jasprit Bumrah’s latest Instagram picture.

Bumrah dominated the headlines after he bagged the prestigious silverware at the recently-concluded BCCI Annual Awards in Mumbai on January 12. The 26-year-old was conferred with the Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) and Dilip Sardesai honour for his outstanding achievements in the 2018-19 season.

The Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh. While Dilip Sardesai award is for both the highest wicket-taker and highest run-getter in Test cricket. Bumrah scalped 34 wickets in six matches including three five-wicket hauls during that period.

Expressing his happiness after winning the coveted honours, Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle to share picture of himself with the shinning trophies. “Grateful and honoured to be taking these two awards home tonight,” wrote Bumrah.

Soon enough, congratulatory messages poured in patting India’s premier pacer for his incredible contributions to the team and the sport of cricket alike.

However, there was one comment that stood out from the rest which was made by former all-rounder Yuvraj. Sensing the opportunity, Yuvi took a light-hearted jibe at the young cricketer saying, “Jassi has de thoda no ones taking your trophies away! Jokes apart many congratulations you truly deserve it (Jassi smile more, no one is taking your trophies away)”.

While Bumrah netted the biggest prize in the men’s category, Poonam Yadav claimed the top prize in women’s category. India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal and teenage cricketer Shafali Verma also bagged the top honours for ‘best international debut’ – men and women respectively.