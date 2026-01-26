Yuvraj Singh teases Abhishek Sharma after heroics against New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Former Indian star Yuvraj Singh teases Abhishek Sharma after a great batting performance against New Zealand in the third T20I.

Team India win the third match of the T20I series by 8 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and maintain their lead in the series 3-0.

Abhishek Sharma heroics against New Zealand

On the other hand, star Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav plays an impactful innings for the Indian team as both the batters scores 68 and 57. Abhishek Sharma, the young sensational player, also achieves a great milestone as he dominates the New Zealandâ€™s bowling-line up

Abhishek Sharma creates massive record

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters. Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his quality performances and powerful knocks. Abhishek completes his fifty in just 14 balls and achieves fastest fifty of his T20I career. However, in this great innings, he almost misses his mentor Yuvraj Singhâ€™s record for half century in 12 balls against England.

Fun banter between Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma

However, former Indian star and one of the most dominating batters of all time. Yuvraj Singh, who is known for his great batting performances and unforgettable records. Yuvraj Singh mocks his student Abhishek Sharma for not surpassing his record as he wrote on X. ”Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? Well played – keep going strong! @OfficialAbhi04”

Still canâ€™t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? ðŸ¤ª Well played – keep going strong! ðŸ’ªðŸ» @OfficialAbhi04 #IndVSNz pic.twitter.com/6MQe1p6sx4 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2026

If we talk about Abhishek Sharmaâ€™s overall performance in the T20I series against New Zealand. He showcase his great batting performance and clears one more time, why he is considered as one of the most finest openers in the T20I history.

However, in the T20I series between India and New Zealand. Abhishek showcased his great batting performance and scored 84, 0 and 68. This brilliant form of Abhishek will help India in the upcoming ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup 2026.

Team Indiaâ€™s brilliant batting performance against New Zealand

Star Indian batter and skipper of the Indian team Suryakumar Yadav plays a crucial role as, in the last match, he smashed a great fifty after a while. However, in the third match of the T20I series, he becomes a headache for the visitors. SKY scores 57 runs off 26 balls at a strike rate of 219.23.

On the other hand, star player Ishan Kishan also starts team Indiaâ€™s innings in style as he plays a short but impactful inning of 28 runs off 13 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes at a strike of 219.23.

The next match will be played on January 28

The next of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will played on January 28 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Potinamaalayyapalem.