It is no secret that former cricketers – Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen – are good friends. Often fans find them taking potshots at each other on social media. Also, it is no secret that both the ex-cricketers are football admirers – while Pietersen supports Chelsea, Yuvraj is a die-hard Manchester United fan.

On Friday, Pietersen took to social and expressed his disappointment over Chelsea’s season thus far.

Pietersen wrote: “Chelsea top of the premier league a month or so ago, now media after Lampard! Media after Ole a few months ago and now Utd top of the league so he’s ok! Dealing with media in this country is as tough as the actual job!”.

Chelsea top of the premier league a month or so ago, now media after Lampard! Media after Ole a few months ago and now Utd top of the league so he’s ok! Dealing with media in this country is as tough as the actual job! Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 22, 2021

Spotting KP’s tweet, Yuvraj responded.

The former India World Cup-winner kept it short and asked the Englishman if it was hurting him.

“R u hurting baby,” the all-rounder asked.

R u hurting baby 😂 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 22, 2021

Yuvraj featured in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals for India. He amassed 8,701 runs at an average of 36.55 in ODIs with 14 centuries and 52 fifties and took 111 wickets at 38.68. On the other hand, the Englishman played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is amassing 8181, 4440 and 1176 runs respectively.

The two cricketers recently featured in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC) tournament.

Meanwhile, in a fortnight – India would be hosting England in a four-match Test series and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash considering both the sides are well-matched.

The first Test would be played in Chennai starting on February 5.