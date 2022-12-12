Yuvraj Singh’s 41st Birthday: Wishes Pour In For World Cup Winning Former India All-rounder

Wishes poured in for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as he celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2019, played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats.

He also registered 17 hundreds and 51 half-centuries in a glittering career that spanned over 15 years. The southpaw was also a part of Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World, and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

As Yuvraj turned 41 on Monday, the cricket fraternity extended its greetings to the former India star.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who recently returned to the ODI Squad for the third match against Bangladesh, shared his special photo with Yuvi, captured in the Dressing room with an emotional wish.

Watching you bat was amazing. An elder brother and a wonderful human being. Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 paaji ? pic.twitter.com/VI1BtLVyR9 Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 12, 2022

Right-Hand batsman and the talk of the town for his consistent performance Shubham Gill, sees Yuvraj as his mentor also wished him on his birthday and wrote a special post saying he is an absolute legend of Indian Cricket team and thanked him for his guidance and mentoring him throughout his career. Yuvraj recently praised and called Shubham Gill a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup.

After hanging his boots from all forms of the game in 2019, the two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj has served as the mentor to many young cricketers from his state. The likes of Shubman, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar had benefited from his experience and mentoring during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 2020.

Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 ? Your energy is inevitable and unmatchable, may you succeed in every step of your life. Always stay blessed ??#HappyBirthday #Yuvi #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/IjcCDh7tQn Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 12, 2022

There’s always one friend with whom you can let your hair down. Happy birthday Yuvi.@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/dRuBBckKuL Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2022

Apart from the sports fraternity, netizens also took to Koo to drop some heart warming Yuvraj birthday greetings and remember the moment of the former all-rounder hitting six consecutive sixes in Stuart Broad’s balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup.