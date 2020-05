Yuzvendra Chahal Calls MS Dhoni a 'Legend', Admits Missing Him Behind The Stumps

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has not played any international cricket since the 2019 Cricket World Cup and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is already missing him behind the stumps. Referring to Dhoni as a ‘legend’, Chahal said he is missing being called ’tilli’ by him.

In his prime, Dhoni was arguably the sharpest cricketer with the gloves.

On Sunday, Chahal took to Twitter to share a picture with Dhoni and captioned the post: “Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!”

Dhoni was expected to make a comeback to cricket in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the crisis, there is also uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place later in the year in Australia.

Like Chahal, most cricketers are keeping themselves busy and in high spirits, by engaging with their fans on social media and sharing activities they are resorting to during the lockdown. Some Indian cricketers have also made monetary donations towards the relief COVID-19 fund.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe as all the sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

(With agency inputs)