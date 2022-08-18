Yuzvendra Chahal Clarifies Divorce Rumours With Wife Dhanashree Verma

New Delhi: Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has come again into limelight after certain posts got viral on social media about his alleged divorce with his wife Dhanashree Verma which they had filed in Punjab Court. The posts were done from a fake account of ANI. After this news took abuzz, the cricketer wrote on his Instagram story, “A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone. While clarifying about the post, ANI officially stated from their original social media handle, “Please note: All three are fake accounts impersonating ANI. No such news has been flashed.”

Chahal and Dhanshree who is an YouTuber by profession tied the knot in December 2020 in a grand wedding attended by my celebrities. Earlier, Dhanashree had removed Yuzvendra’s last name ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram bio and Yuzvendra posted a cryptic tweet that read “New Life Loading “. These two actions took by the couple made the way for the speculations of their divorce.

The couple met each other on Instagram and dated each other before becoming a married couple. Dhanshree and Chahal were together when the he was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2020 edition which took place in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Their engagement came as surprise for everyone and he announced about through his social media. Dhanshree is also choreographer and a doctor apart from being an YouTuber. Their wedding took place in Gurugram.