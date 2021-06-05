Yuzvendra Chahal Describes Captain Virat Kohli in Three Words

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a great camaraderie with captain Virat Kohli as the duo also plays together in the same Indian Premier League franchise. Chahal has been Kohli’s go through man in the middle overs as the leg-spinner has done the job for his skipper most of the time. The duo often praised each other and this time it was Chahal who described Kohli in three praiseworthy words.

Recently, Chahal was asked to describe the skipper in three words and he replied: “Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working,” during a chat with Crictracker.

A few days back Kohli also described Chahal as the funniest person in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp during a Q&A session on Instagram.

Chahal formed a spin duo with Kuldeep Yadav for India as they troubled the opposition with their wrist spin. However, in the past couple of years, the Indian team management has decided to play one of them in the playing XI as Ravindra Jadeja plays the role of another spinner.

Chahal explained that he and Kuldeep could have played together if Jadeja was a medium pacer like Hardik Pandya.

“When Kuldeep Yadav and I used to play, Hardik Pandya was also there and he would bowl. In 2018 Hardik Pandya got injured and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback (in white-ball cricket) as an all-rounder, the one who could also bat at number 7. Unfortunately, he is a spinner, we could have played together if he was a medium pacer. It was the demand of the team,” Chahal told Sports Tak.