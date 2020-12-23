India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday weeks after returning from the tour of Australia. The duo got engaged in August this year, ahead of the IPL 2020.

Chahal announced the news via his social media accounts on Tuesday evening leading to a flurry of congratulatory messages. The star legspinner wrote, “22.12.20. We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond.”

Naturally, there were customary messages from cricketers fans wishing the couple best but then hidden among them were some hilarious reactions too.

Chahal is not only known for his on-field performances but in recent times, has also gained wide popularity due to his antics on social media as well.

Here are few of the funny reactions we’ve collated for you:

Aur Yuzi bhai aapki bhi shaadi ho gyi Ab bus mai bach gya hu akela pic.twitter.com/5HY1EvY0Ei (@shashi_kant7) December 22, 2020

*After seeing Chahal’ wedding post on twitter trending #dhanashreeverma Virat Bhaiyaa : pic.twitter.com/y14Cjj3YJg Whosthatguy (@theanantkashyap) December 22, 2020

After seeing this .. Le Single me :- pic.twitter.com/PUqAfYPicu Jay_ (@The_Dhan_an_jay) December 22, 2020

Virat: “Dekha aise hhi meri sewa karte rahe toh YZ ki tarah bhala kar dunga” pic.twitter.com/V8Ewrdival Ibu Hatela™ (@Esmilebhai) December 22, 2020

Chahal made his India debut in 2016 and has since played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is in which he has taken combined 151 wickets including three five-wicket hauls as well. The 30-year-old is a IPL regular having played 99 matches so far and taken 121 wickets in them.