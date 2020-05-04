India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal will greatly benefit from a better utilisation of the bowling crease, says former Pakistan international Mushtaq Ahmed.

Mushtaq, a legspinner himself, played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs and took a combined 346 wickets in them.

“Chahal is a very good bowler but can use the crease much better,” Mushtaq told PTI. “He can go wide of the crease at times. You got to be smart enough to understand pitches. If it is a flat pitch, you can bowl stump to stump.”

He continued, “If the ball is gripping, you can go wide of the crease because you can trouble even the best of batsmen with that angle. That way your googly also doesn’t turn as much as the batsman expects and you end up taking a wicket.”

Chahal, alongside fellow India spinner Kuldeep Yadav formed a potent pair especially in the middle overs where they would derail an opponent’s innings with their ability to take wickets.

Mushtaq, who has a rich coaching experience and is currently employed with the Pakistan cricket team as their spin bowling consultant, says former captain M S Dhoni’s advice from behind the stumps has greatly benefited the duo.

“You have got to be one step ahead of the batsman. You should know your field position as per the batsman’s strength. I always say attack with fielders not with the ball. If you understand that theory, you will always be successful,” the he said.

“India has become a force to reckon with in all three formats as it uses its bowlers really well. Dhoni was a master at getting the best out of his bowlers in limited overs cricket and now you have Virat Kohli,” he added.

The 49-year-old says the legspinners continue to be relevant as batsmen have taken a shine to fast bowling.

“You need legspinners and mystery spinners in your team as they have the ability to take wickets at any stage of the game. I see a lot of them coming through in the next 10-15 years. Most batsmen now like playing express pace but with a good leg-spinner in the team, you are always in the game,” he opined.