Yuzvendra Chahal Is My Batting Coach: Suryakumar Yadav Floors Ace Spinner In Hilarious Video | WATCH
India levelled the series 1-1 after a win in the second T20I in Lucknow.
Lucknow: India defeated New Zealand by six wickets to level the T20I series 1-1. Chasing a target of 100 runs, India were all set for a crushing win but the wicket was not an easy one to bat and the Kiwi bowlers made Indian batters work hard for every run. India eventually won the game in th final over. Curbing his natural instinct, Suryakumar Yadav scored a fighting unbeaten 26 off 31 balls to take India over the line. He was awarded the Man of the Match as well. Following the win, Suryakumar Yadav had an interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV. Chahal asked Surya about his success with the bat and the stalwart gave a hilarious reply to leave everyone in splits. Suryakumar said, "I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he's my batting coach (laughs)".
Post the win, Surya said that adapting to the situation was crucial on this pitch . "A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end," Surya said at the post-match presentation. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was not happy with the wicket and slammed the pitch after the match. "To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far," Hardik told after the game.
Local lad ?Landmark holder ? The ever-so-adaptable Mr. 360 ? Laughter, insights & banter unfold as @yuzi_chahal hosts @imkuldeep18 & @surya_14kumar on Chahal TV ? in Lucknow ? ? - By @ameyatilak Full interview ? ? #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ https://t.co/5THSbQ4Epi pic.twitter.com/Ic9C32lafm BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2023
