Once a force to reckon with, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have not featured together for India since 2019. The last time the successful spinning duo played together was in a 2019 Cricket World Cup league game against England. In that game, Chahal conceded 88 runs in his 10 overs, while Kuldeep gave 72 runs in his spell. Since then, they have not played for India together.

While eyebrows have been raised time and again, Chahal has finally revealed the reason behind the move. Chahal pointed out that while Hardik Pandya was playing regularly for India before his injury, Kuldeep and he played for India in most white-ball games. But since Hardik picked up the injury and had to sit out, Ravindra Jadeja was back on the side and that meant Kuldeep had to be left out. Chahal also said had Jadeja been a medium-pacer then Kuldeep would have been playing along with Chahal.

“When Kuldeep Yadav and I used to play, Hardik Pandya was also there and he would bowl. In 2018 Hardik Pandya got injured and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback (in white-ball cricket) as an all-rounder, the one who could also bat at number 7. Unfortunately, he is a spinner, we could have played together if he was a medium pacer. It was the demand of the team,” Chahal told Sports Tak.

“Kuldeep and I played 50-50 matches in any series. Sometimes he would play 3 matches of a 5 matches of a series, sometimes I would get the chance. The team combination is needed, 11 players make a team and ‘Kulcha’ was not making it. We were there till Hardik was there, we were also given chances. The need of the team was to have an all-rounder at No. 7 position. I am happy even if I am not playing but the team is winning,” Chahal added.