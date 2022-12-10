New Delhi: Out of favour India spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on not being given a single game in the T20 World Cup 2022. Chahal was part of the India squad for the mega event but was not given a shot in the playing XI as India opted to go in with R Ashwin and Axar Patel, who add depth to the Indian batting. 13 of the 15 members of the squad got at least one game in the marquee event but Chahal and Harshal Patel failed to make a cut into the team even once.

While speaking to India Today, Chahal said that he was not upset by his exclusion from the playing XI as cricket is a team game and every team wants to play the best combination. Chahal said that he was aware that he will not get a game after Ashwin and Axar delivered good performances. Chahal, however, added that he was always match ready in case an opportunity come.

“It’s not an individual game. Every team has their own set of combinations. And then I saw Ashwin and Axar performing well…those things happen in life. I just knew that if get an opportunity I have to be ready and coach and Rohit bhai had clarified that to me,” he said.

Chahal was not picked in the 2021 T20 World Cup as India went in with Varun Chakravarthy. In the 2022 edition of the mega event, he didn’t get a chance to play. When asked about being snubbed from back to back World Cup, Chahal said that he is optimistic about getting a chance in the 2023 50-over World Cup.

“The 50-over World Cup is going to happen next. The last World Cup which I had played, in 2019, was also a 50-over World Cup. I don’t tend to think about all these stuff that much. For me, what matters is playing for India, that is my first goal. Now whether I am picked in the XI or not that is not in my hand. I hope I can continue playing in the same manner, get to play for my country and hope India become the champions in 2023,” he said.