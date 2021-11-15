Mumbai: It is no secret that Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal are close. Often, the two Indian cricket stars are seen commenting on each other’s social media posts. Not just them, even fans love the banter the two get into. Ahead of the home T20I series against New Zealand, Chahal – who comes back into the Indian team after missing out on the T20 WC squad – would have Rohit as his new captain.

Confessing their relationship is beyond cricket, Chahal admitted that for him things will look up as he can always approach Rohit.

“Our relationship is beyond our cricket. That helps on the field too when you trust someone so much. It’s always good to know that if I share something with him, there will be a positive response and vibe,” Chahal said while speaking to The Times of India.