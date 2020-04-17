Hoping that India captain Virat Kohli would listen to his wife and actress Anushka Sharma’s advice, a cheeky Yuzvendra Chahal, looking to seize the opportunity, asked his wife to request him to allow him to open the batting.

Chahal expressed his wish as he responded to a clip posted by Anushka, where she is playing Kohli’s fan to entertain him, as he has been missing being on the field, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chahal, the self-proclaimed batsman, has always expressed his inclination for batting.

“Next time bhabhi please say chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le,” he commented.

Chahal is making the most of his time staying indoors – be it by making entertaining TikTok videos or poking fun at his teammates on social media.

From spreading awareness among the citizens about the deadly virus to giving Kohli a haircut, the couple have been making the most of their time staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown that has brought the world to a standstill.

Here is the video Anushka shared earlier in the day:

Meanwhile, ICC has put all cricketing action on hold amid the pandemic, whereas IPL has been postponed indefinitely.

Uncertainty also hovers over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place later in the year in Australia.