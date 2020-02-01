India leg-spinner <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Yuzvendra-Chahal">Yuzvendra Chahal</a> has always impressed fans - not just with his on-field performances, but with his antics off-the-field as well. On Saturday, a day after India's second <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Super-Over">Super Over</a> win over New Zealand, the leggie teamed with middle-order batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Shreyas-Iyer">Shreyas Iyer</a> and made a <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/TikTok">TikTok</a> video. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, there were two other members giving them company in the background - while one was donning the Indian jersey with his face covered with a cap, the other was all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was in his casual clothes. <p></p> <p></p>It was a fun video, fans were confused over the person who covered his face with a cap. Most felt it was India opener <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Rohit-Sharma">Rohit Sharma</a>. <p></p> <p></p>The video was posted by Chahal and was captioned as, "Off-field performance on point." Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Off field performance on point &#x1f57a; <a href="https://t.co/2LRswnVWNs">pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs</a></p> <p></p> Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1223462233042120705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted to the mystery man in the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ro probably thinks he's Joe from <a href="https://twitter.com/YouNetflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouNetflix</a>. Wearing a cap doesn't make you unrecognisable Ro&#x1f92d;&#x1f602; <a href="https://t.co/p3QOKD96Nu">https://t.co/p3QOKD96Nu</a></p> <p></p> Diya (@TheCricketGirll) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCricketGirll/status/1223469356484423680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When u know u shouldn't be doing this but don't want to be the odd one.. u hide ur face <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> &#x1f602;&#x1f602; <a href="https://t.co/4Tj3jJVZ6p">https://t.co/4Tj3jJVZ6p</a></p> <p></p> Zeeshan (@zshan34) <a href="https://twitter.com/zshan34/status/1223468576272551943?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cap person is Rohit Sharma &#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;&#x1f60d;</p> <p></p> HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rockykiccha45/status/1223463923229151233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tell me why Rohit hiding his face &#x1f914; <a href="https://t.co/VvwaKohPoX">https://t.co/VvwaKohPoX</a></p> <p></p> The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) <a href="https://twitter.com/ponananthvs/status/1223467131607535617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>We would like to know from you who you feel is the mystery man covering his face with the cap. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India has taken a 4-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. With a game still to be played, they would like to make it 5-0, that is something India skipper Virat Kohli has said. <p></p> <p></p>The final T20I will be played on Sunday at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;