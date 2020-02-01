India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has always impressed fans – not just with his on-field performances, but with his antics off-the-field as well. On Saturday, a day after India’s second Super Over win over New Zealand, the leggie teamed with middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and made a TikTok video.

In the video, there were two other members giving them company in the background – while one was donning the Indian jersey with his face covered with a cap, the other was all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was in his casual clothes.

It was a fun video, fans were confused over the person who covered his face with a cap. Most felt it was India opener Rohit Sharma.

The video was posted by Chahal and was captioned as, “Off-field performance on point.” Here is the video:

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

Here is how fans reacted to the mystery man in the video:

Ro probably thinks he’s Joe from @YouNetflix. Wearing a cap doesn’t make you unrecognisable Ro🤭😂 https://t.co/p3QOKD96Nu Diya (@TheCricketGirll) February 1, 2020

When u know u shouldn’t be doing this but don’t want to be the odd one.. u hide ur face @ImRo45 😂😂 https://t.co/4Tj3jJVZ6p Zeeshan (@zshan34) February 1, 2020

Cap person is Rohit Sharma 😍😍😍😍 HITMAN ROCKY (@Rockykiccha45) February 1, 2020

Tell me why Rohit hiding his face 🤔 https://t.co/VvwaKohPoX The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) February 1, 2020

We would like to know from you who you feel is the mystery man covering his face with the cap.

Meanwhile, India has taken a 4-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. With a game still to be played, they would like to make it 5-0, that is something India skipper Virat Kohli has said.

The final T20I will be played on Sunday at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.