Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with Shefali Bagga in Mumbai, Sparks social media buzz

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again grabbed attention off the field, this time after being spotted in Mumbai with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga. Fans and social media pages shared pictures and short clips of the duo together after dinner, sparking a fresh round of speculation about Chahal’s personal life.

Casual dinner outing in Mumbai

The images show Yuzvendra keeping it casual in a black shirt paired with blue fade jeans, while Shefali opted for a black bodycon dress. Neither of them shared comments, Instagram stories, or any official clarification, but the sighting quickly went viral among netizens following Chahal’s life off the field.

Renewed chatter about RJ Mahvash

Adding more fuel to the rumours is a recent development involving Chahal and RJ Mahvash. Fans noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, which has reignited speculation that first surfaced last year. While both Chahal and Mahvash had previously dismissed relationship rumours, the social media unfollow has been interpreted by many as a subtle change.

Yuzvendra’s past relationships

Over the years, Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has often attracted as much attention as his cricket career. His most high-profile relationship was with choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, whom he married in December 2020. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their life on social media and in public appearances.

The pair separated in June 2022 and officially filed for divorce by mutual consent on February 5, 2025. The Mumbai Family Court granted their divorce in March 2025, following an intervention from the Bombay High Court. The High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period under the Hindu Marriage Act and asked the family court to finalize the divorce without unnecessary delays.

Reports suggest that Chahal paid Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree. Recently, she addressed circulating rumors about their marriage being fake in an interview with Humans of Bombay, nearly a month after Chahal spoke about their divorce in a conversation with Raj Shamani. Both have emphasized that their separation and divorce were by mutual consent.

Keeping personal life private

Since the split, Chahal has mostly kept his private life out of the spotlight. Yet, rumours continue to follow him, and the latest sighting with Shefali Bagga adds another name to the ongoing speculation. For now, nothing has been officially confirmed, leaving fans and media buzzing with curiosity.