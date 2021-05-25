Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are in the spotlight again! The India cricketer made a special appearance in Dhanashree’s hot dance video which has gone viral. While Dhanashree was flaunting her jaw-dropping moves, Chahal was spotted peeking from behind the curtains while cuddling his pets – playing the perfect audience.

“When you have the best audience watching you,” Dhanashree captioned the video. “Work from home they say. This is how they wanna get featured in my videos,” she added.

Chahal was quick to respond to her post. The India leg-spinner commented on the video with a couple of emoticons. The couple has been making news ever since tying the knot last December.

Dhanashree, who is a choreographer by profession, has been spotted on a number of occasions during the IPL matches of RCB at venues this year. She was seen rooting for Chahal. On occasions, she also got emotional when Chahal picked up a wicket.

With time, it seems the bond between the two is getting stronger and stronger.

Meanwhile, Chahal was not picked for the red-ball series in England. The white-ball specialist is expected to be a part of the Indian team that will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

The tour is set to take place in July, but there are still question marks over it because of the pandemic situation. Fans would hope that the tour happens and they get to see Chahal win matches for the country. He was last seen playing for the RCB side in the now-suspended IPL.