New Delhi: India cricketer Shreyas Iyer and the wife of spinner Yuzvndra Chahal were spotted together at an iftar party organised by a close friend. Dhanashree posted the snaps of the iftaar party which also had Shreyas Iyer in the background. Notably, Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a back injury.

The batter has been struggling with injuries and missed a large chunk of India's matches due to the same. Iyer picked up the injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and the following IPL. He is also set to miss the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are close friends and often hang out together. They were seen together with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh at Shardul Thakur's wedding.