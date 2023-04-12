Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Attends Iftaar Party With Shreyas Iyer, Pics Go Viral

Dhanashree Verma attended an iftaar party organised by a friend where Shreyas Iyer was also present with his sister Srestha Iyer.

Updated: April 12, 2023 2:18 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: India cricketer Shreyas Iyer and the wife of spinner Yuzvndra Chahal were spotted together at an iftar party organised by a close friend. Dhanashree posted the snaps of the iftaar party which also had Shreyas Iyer in the background. Notably, Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a back injury.

The batter has been struggling with injuries and missed a large chunk of India's matches due to the same. Iyer picked up the injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and the following IPL. He is also set to miss the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer are close friends and often hang out together. They were seen together with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh at Shardul Thakur's wedding.

Chahal Off To A Flier In IPL 2023

Coming back to Chahal, the ace spinner has been in great form in IPL 2023. He is the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 with eight wickets in three matches. Chahal's sensational display clubbed with a stellar show by Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson at the top has helped Rajasthan win two of their three games. The team is set to play CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. CSK have been very dominant at home, courtesy of their spinners, but with Chahal and Ashwin in their kitty, RR will be hopeful of some favourable returns.

