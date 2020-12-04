India fast bowling legend Zaheer Khan wants the team management to to define what brand of cricket they want to play and stick to it. Zaheer’s suggestion has come in wake of Indian cricket teams 1-2 ODI series defeat to Australia.

The former India pacer reckons that players seem to not know what winning formula they have to apply.

“It’s all about what brand of cricket you want to play,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz. “How you going to structure your innings. All those discussions are important when the skeleton needs to be formed. When you look at this team when someone like Rohit Sharma is out, you tend to feel that the winning formula is not defined for any other individual to fill in that particular role.”

“A conscious effort has to be made by the think tank and the team management to have a set and defined brand of cricket which the team wants to play,” he added.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt India have been timid with their approach that has got them into tricky situations.

“We saw an incredible partnership between Pandya and Jadeja but beyond that is not great deal but I was just wondering back of the mind that they are playing timidly and is getting them into a situation,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan felt Indian team has enough talent to be more aggressive throughout a contest.

“I just think it’s freedom and culture around dressing room which allows them to do that (play aggressively) and I think, India have the talent in their batsmen and playing with that approach because they’ve got the skill, they’ve got the time, they’ve got the gift. I just wonder if in that culture, in the Indian dressing room,” he said.

I just wonder it’s a little bit old school. I just wonder it’s a little bit back the innings when we play consistently. They’ve got enough talent to go out for it a little bit early and a bit harder,” he added.