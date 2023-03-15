Advertisement
ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European league T10, At Cartama Oval 4:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest will take place at 03:30 PM IST
Start Time: March 15, Wednesday, 04:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval
ZAS vs UCCB My Dream11 Team
Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Rohit Kumar(vc), Ramesh Satheesan, Unnikrishnan(WK), Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan
ZAS vs UCCB Probable XI
Zagreb Sokol: Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Hari Satheedevi, Wasal Kamal, Sohail Ahmad-i, Sushant Rana, Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Suresh Shanmugam
United UCCB: Rohit Kumar(WK), Ramesh Satheesan(C), Abdul Asif, Shantanu Vashisht, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan(WK), Manmeet Koli, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Marian Gherasim
