ZAS vs UCCB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European league T10, At Cartama Oval 4:00 PM IST

Best players list of ZAS vs UCCB, Zagreb Sokol Dream11 Team Player List, United CC Bucharest Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 15, 2023 1:42 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between Zagreb Sokol vs United CC Bucharest will take place at 03:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 15, Wednesday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

 

ZAS vs UCCB My Dream11 Team

Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Rohit Kumar(vc), Ramesh Satheesan, Unnikrishnan(WK), Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan

ZAS vs UCCB Probable XI

Zagreb Sokol: Jawahar Danikula, Sam Houghton(WK), Hari Satheedevi, Wasal Kamal, Sohail Ahmad-i, Sushant Rana, Arpit Shukla, Aman Maheshwari(C), Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Suresh Shanmugam

United UCCB: Rohit Kumar(WK), Ramesh Satheesan(C), Abdul Asif, Shantanu Vashisht, Arunkumar Unnikrishnan(WK), Manmeet Koli, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Kaustubh Chavan, Nitesh Jaiswal, Marian Gherasim

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

