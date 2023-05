Updated: May 6, 2023 11:46 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team ZCT vs TR Dream11 Team Prediction Rawanda T20: Best players list of ZCT vs TR, Zonic Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Telugu Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Zonic Tigers vs Telugu Royals will take place at 12:00 PM IST

Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

ZCT vs TR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, R Mukasa, J Hakimziman

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu, S Yvan, I Ntirengan, B Masaba, Ramu Morampudi

Bowler: I Mugisha

ZCT vs TR Probable XI