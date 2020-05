Zee Digital Crosses 150 Million Users in March 2020 on ComScore, Records 134% Growth

Zee Digital, the online arm of Zee Group, recorded a phenomenal growth in March 2020 crossing 150 million users on the Comscore.

As per the latest available data, Zee Digital recorded an exceptional growth of 134 per cent during this financial year which is the highest among the top media groups in India.

The biggest driver of this growth of the group are Zee Business, India.com, and Zee News, each of which have grown by 160%, 113%, and 75%, respectively. Moreover, the Group’s entertainment website, BollywoodLife.com and tech website, BGR.in also grew by over 100 percent.

While Zee Digital registered a triple-digit growth, its rivals including Times Group (48%), Network 18 (20%), India Today Group (56%) showed double-digit growth.

Expressing satisfaction over the development, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group attributed this growth to data driven approach in the newsrooms. He further stated, that the extensive use of AI and ML will help us achieve the next 100 million users.

Back in March, Zee Digital moved to 3rd place in the News and Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India, and also ranked 4th for overall Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) in the same category crossing 125 Million unique users as per the January 2020 ComScore report.