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Zee Entertainment Enterprises strengthens its business with launch of Unite8 Sports channels, eyes FIFA World Cup 2026 rights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is set to take a closer step towards sports by a launching a new channel, Unite8.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 27, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Published On May 27, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 27, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises enters new era with Unite8 Sports launch, eyes FIFA rights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises enters new era with Unite8 Sports launch

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has announced the launch of a new sports channel group called Unite8 Sports. The company wants to grow its sports business and give viewers more sports content in different languages.

Zee to launch four new sports channel in India

Zee will launch four sports channels – Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English. These channels will show many popular sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, boxing, and combat sports.

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Earlier, Zee used to show sports events on its entertainment channels, and it received a good response from viewers. Now, the company wants to focus more on sports by creating separate channels only for sports fans.

The company has already submitted applications to launch the new channels. Zee believes these channels will help attract more viewers and increase the popularity of sports in different markets.

Bavesh Janavlekar to lead Zee’s new sports business expansion

Zee has also given a new responsibility to Bavesh Janavlekar. He was managing the Marathi movie business of the company and will now also work as the Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports channels. The company hopes his experience and planning skills will help grow the sports business further.

Speaking about the development, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer – Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, â€œIn a vast country like India, there is rising demand for sports which are global in appeal yet rooted within the heartland. Sports consumption across the country is accelerating rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for live, appointment-based content and rising audience affinity for multiple sporting formats. Building a robust presence in the linear ecosystem with four channels aligns with our broader strategy of diversifying the content portfolio and building scalable, value-accretive businesses that capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.â€

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is also trying to bring more sports content for viewers. The company is currently in talks with FIFA to show and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India.

With the launch of its new sports channels, Zee wants to become stronger in the sports broadcasting business. The company plans to grow by showing popular sports events and bringing fresh content for sports fans across the country.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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